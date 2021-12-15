Watch: U.S. Brig Niagara arriving in Erie Wednesday morning following restoration

The long wait for the U.S. Brig Niagara to come back to Erie is finally over.

The ship is returning Wednesday morning following restoration work at the Great Lakes Shipyard in Cleveland.

Fontaine Glenn was live from the Bayfront with more on when the ship will make its appearance.

Timing wise, the U.S. Brig Niagara’s official Facebook page reported the ship is expected to arrive in Erie around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The Niagara left Erie Oct. 13th for the Cleveland Shipyard to undergo repairs and arrived the next day after a 12-hour journey.

Some repairs done included a new stern, new paint job and the yearly maintenance work that needed to be done.

According to the Pennsylvania Historic & Museum Commission and the Flagship Niagara League, this Keystone Project was funded by the Pennsylvania Historic & Museum Commission, which replaced approximately 50 wooden planks aboard the Niagara.

A crew of 18 professionals and volunteers departed Cleveland Tuesday evening and sailed overnight onboard the Niagara.

Once inspected by the U.S. Coast Guard, dockside tours will resume at the Erie Maritime Museum.

The Flagship Niagara League says the dates for Tall Ships Erie 2022 will be announced later this month, and details of the Niagara’s sailing season will be announced in the spring.

While the Niagara was in Cleveland, every Friday the ship’s Captain and Carpenter updated the public on the progress of the maintenance being done to the ship.

If you missed any of the Niagara’s update you can find all of the Facebook live videos from the Niagara’s official Facebook page on YourErie.com.

