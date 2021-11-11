Watch: Workers add new planks as work continues on U.S. Brig Niagara

WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com — Maintenance continues on the U.S. Brig Niagara at the Great Lakes Shipyard in Cleveland.

Every Friday, the ship’s Captain and Carpenter will update the public on the progress of the maintenance being done to the ship. However, this week they held their live stream on Thursday.

The bad planks have been removed from the ship, and this week, workers are starting to add new planks.

In this week’s live stream, watch as workers add new planks to the ship.

Once the planks are in place, workers will add fasteners. They will start at one end, and work their way down with the spikes. Then, they will all get countersunk, and bored for the spikes. After that, plugs will go over the countersunk areas. Then it will be ready for caulking.

The next step after all that is done is painting.

The Niagara left Erie Oct. 13th for the Cleveland Shipyard to undergo repairs. The ship arrived in Cleveland Oct. 14th after a 12-hour journey.

The Brig is scheduled to head back to Erie around Thanksgiving. Sailing tours will resume in 2022.

Watch as Niagara Captain Chris Cusson and Ship Carpenter Adam Stanisz give live updates on the ship’s progress from the Niagara Shipyard every Friday at 12:30 p.m.

