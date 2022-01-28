Watch: Washington Township holds free sledding night in Inspiration Park

Hundreds of folks, young and old, braved the cold weather and hit the slopes in Edinboro on Friday night.

The Washington Parks and Recreation Committee hosted a free sledding night at Inspiration Park. They even groomed the trails for cross country skiing.

To warm up, people could also enjoy free hot dogs, and warm apple cider.

“Everybody is kind of shut in this time of year and we have gotten almost three feet of snow over the last couple of weeks. It’s nice to be able to get out and not be hunkered down at home, even if it’s just for a couple of hours,” said Norman Willow, Washington Township Manager.

The event was free and open to the public, but they were accepting donations for park improvements. That money goes toward building pavilions and picnic tables.