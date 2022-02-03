Watch: What to expect from your morning commute

A wintery mix hit our area overnight, making for a messy morning commute.

Fontaine Glenn was live from upper Peach Street with more on what you can expect Thursday morning.

As the snow continues to fall across the region, PennDOT says they are fully staffed and out plowing the roads. They say they will use all their resources if necessary during this winter storm that’s expected to dump around a foot of snow on the area through Friday.

Watch for ice on the roads this morning as the rain transitioned to snow overnight.

As always, anytime there are bad roadways due to winter weather, make sure to wake up early and clean off your car. Give yourself an ample amount of time to get to wherever you may be going this morning.

A Tier 1 vehicle restriction is in place for Interstate 90 and Interstate 86. The speed limit is currently reduced to 45 mph.

For the latest closings and delays, visit yourerie.com/weather/closings.