Watch: Work continues on U.S. Brig Niagara; workers nearly done adding new planks

WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com — Maintenance continues on the U.S. Brig Niagara at the Great Lakes Shipyard in Cleveland.

Every Friday, the ship’s Captain and Carpenter will update the public on the progress of the maintenance being done to the ship.

In this week’s live stream, they talk about what it takes to seal the seams in between the planks. Cotton and Oakum are generally used to seal the seams.

On deck of the Niagara, they show the work being done in the transom.

Workers are busy putting the last six or seven planks on one side of the bottom of the ship. On the other side, they have begun to paint the bottom of the ship with marine industrial apoxy primer now that the planks have been replaced on that side.

Next week, they will begin caulking and painting the ship as they work to get the ship finished and back in the water.

The Niagara left Erie Oct. 13th for the Cleveland Shipyard to undergo repairs. The ship arrived in Cleveland Oct. 14th after a 12-hour journey.

The Brig is scheduled to head back to Erie sometime around Thanksgiving. Sailing tours will resume in 2022.

Watch as Niagara Captain Chris Cusson and Ship Carpenter Adam Stanisz give live updates on the ship’s progress from the Niagara Shipyard every Friday at 12:30 p.m. Next week, they will be doing an update on Tuesday, Nov. 23rd at 12:30 p.m. due to Thanksgiving.

