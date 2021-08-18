Watch: WWII Submarine USS COD heads back to Cleveland

The 78-year-old WWII Submarine USS COD is heading back to Cleveland Wednesday after being dry docked in Erie since mid-June.

After spending seven weeks here in Erie and getting over $1 million worth of repairs, the USS COD is being towed back to its port.

Fontaine was joined by the General Manager of Donjon Shipbuilding Rick Hammer to talk about what it was like to work on the historic submarine.

The submarine departed Donjon around 8:30 a.m. on its 12-hour journey back to Cleveland. A tugboat will get the 312-foot submarine back home.

While dry docked, the 78-year-old submarine received refurbished torpedo tubes, ballast tank plating and a completely new coat of paint.

On August 22, there will be a homecoming ceremony in Cleveland when visitors will be welcomed back on-board.

