Erie, PA (WJET) – This drab and dreary weather does show some signs of improvement. After seeing some rain and drizzle at times Wednesday, eventually the clouds will clear out by Thursday. Here’s a look at the rainfall totals from the past 24 hours.

Past 24 Hour Rainfall.

The next weather system we are watching will pass to the south, but the northern fringes may impact parts of the area with showers Friday into Saturday, especially for areas to the south of Erie. But the good news, expect mainly rain-free weather and highs in the low to mid 60s on Mother’s Day!

Mother’s Day Forecast.

The weather pattern will turn quite a bit warmer in the long term. It will feel and look more and more like Summer, as the high temperature will likely be well into the 70s and even reach the 80s next week! And it looks like another good run of sunshine, too!