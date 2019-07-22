Water battle taking place at Waterford Days

People in Waterford took some time to cool off, but in a different way.

The third annual Waterford Days water battles took over today creating quite a big splash. Those participating in the event were firefighters from all throughout the area.

One organizer of today’s competition says it’s always fun to come together to carry on a tradition.

“Everybody kind of rekindles over tradition,” said Ryne Rutkowsky, chief of the Stancliff Hose Company. “Tradition in the fire service is very big and it’s a good stress reliever and something we get to do and have a friendly competition between departments.”

Fire departments in Erie, Crawford and Warren counties all came together to participate in today’s event