Water battle taking place at Waterford Days

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

People in Waterford took some time to cool off, but in a different way.

The third annual Waterford Days water battles took over today creating quite a big splash. Those participating in the event were firefighters from all throughout the area.

One organizer of today’s competition says it’s always fun to come together to carry on a tradition.

“Everybody kind of rekindles over tradition,” said Ryne Rutkowsky, chief of the Stancliff Hose Company. “Tradition in the fire service is very big and it’s a good stress reliever and something we get to do and have a friendly competition between departments.”

Fire departments in Erie, Crawford and Warren counties all came together to participate in today’s event

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar