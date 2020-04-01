Water levels at Presque Isle continue to rise

Water levels are continuing to increase at Presque Isle.

According to the Park Operations Manager Matt Greene, the water is once again at record levels and it will most likely continue to rise through May.

He spoke about what kind of impact it could have on the state park as a whole.

“If we get a lot more rain, water levels could become to even more record breaking than we saw last summer. If we get into that situation we’re going have to make hard decisions about what facilities close and get impacted because of that,” said Matt Greene, Park Operations Manager, Presque Isle State Park.

Greene says that compared to last year, the water level is 12 inches higher.