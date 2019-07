As water levels continue to rise, they are moving closer to a famous monument.

Park Operations Manager Matt Greene said Perry Monument is just one of the many locations being impacted by the high levels at Presque Isle State Park.

The water is now over the bulkhead that surrounds Crystal Point. Greene added the flooding has impacted the concession stand as well as the Lady Kate Boat.

Park Officials hope the sunny days and less rain will help fix the flooding issue.