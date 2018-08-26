Water Rescue after Sail Boat overturns on Lake Erie

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A close call this afternoon for two people , rescued from Lake Erie after their catamaran sail boat overturned.

The boat capsized about 300 yards off of Avonia Beach in Fairview, about 2:45 this afternoon. Fire department water rescue units responded to the distress call. Two people were rescued from the water and were uninjured.The boat was towed in by the Lake City Fire Department water rescue boat.

