Water rescue at Freeport Beach

A water rescue takes place off an East Erie county beach after two people were in a boat that capsized.

First responders were notified of the vessel in trouble about 3800 feet off Freeport Beach .

Fuller Hose Company initiated a water rescue launching a 25 foot safe boat from the North East Marina, and an inflatable vessel from Freeport Beach.

Fuller Hose lieutenant says the two people on the boat were not seriously injured.

The lieutenant tells Action News his department has responded to a water rescue every day for the last four days.