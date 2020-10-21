Water rescue crews rescue a fisherman who was stranded out on the Peninsula

Water rescue crews rescued a fisherman who was stranded out on the Peninsula.

Lake City fire crews were called to Elk Creek in Lake City around 9 a.m. for calls for a stranded fisherman.

Crews said that the man walked on the Peninsula, but within minutes, the creek had risen and created an island.

The man then called 911. When rescue crews arrived they launched an inflatable boat and were able to pick the man up and bring him safely back to shore.

“Any rain fall between here and McKean impacts the water levels of Elk Creek. So when the water level could be down when you get here, but it’s still raining somewhere else and obviously all that water has to go downstream and it can rise very quickly,” said Juston Cannon, Lake City Fire Company.

Cannon said that this happens several times a year where water levels go up and down after rain hits.

This can change drastically day to day.