Water rescue search has been called out to Lake City for hang glider down in the water

A water rescue search has been called out to Lake City.

We are at Elk Creek Access where first responders are gathering after a water rescue search has been called out in Lake City.

According to Erie County 911, a call went out just after 10 p.m. for a hang glider down in the water.

The coast Guard is currently on the water for the search. Erie County 911 also said that the caller said the glider may have been on fire according to video they have.

Reports from the scene at Avonia Beach said that the two boats have been launched by Lake City Fire Department.

Fire officials are gathering there as well.

This is a developing story.