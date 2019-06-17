Water Safety Tests

Multiple water sites are continuing to be tested to ensure the safety of all.

Members of the Regional Science Consortium and Erie County Health Department are apart of these tests and look to see if different toxins are found.

“We have three thresholds. We have a dog sign threshold, a recreation threshold and then a no contact threshold,” said Chelsey Erickson, Environmental Protection Specialist, Erie County Health Department.

Concerns regarding the safety of local water were raised after signs were recently posted stating that dogs are prohibited from different areas at Presque Isle State Park. During their most recent study environmental experts found harmful algal blooms exceeded the dog threshold, which is the lowest one that is checked. “Currently we have about nine locations around the park that have that signage in place. That signage will stay their for one week until the Regional Science Consortium resamples from last Thursday and then they will either stay or be removed,” said Holly Best, Assistant Park Manager, Presque Isle State Park.

It is important to remember that just because a sign is posted in one area, that does not mean all of them are dangerous. “We are fortunate here that we have os many swimming beaches and so many access areas and safe places that you can take dogs and humans. Follow the signs, don’t go where those signs are, but feel free to use any of the other locations at the park,” said Best.

The water will be retested on Thursday.