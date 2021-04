Downtown travelers can expect delays tomorrow when traveling along lower State Street.

Starting at 7:30 a.m., State Street from 4th Street to North Park Row will be closed for water system improvements.

The work is part of the on going development being undertaken by the Erie Downtown Development Corporation.

The road is expected to remain closed until 8 p.m. on Thursday April 22nd.

State Street in that area will remain open to local businesses only.