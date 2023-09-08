The Waterford Fair continues and vendors are enjoying selling and showing their prized products.

One of those vendors we spoke to is Steve Odom who runs Hogs and Honey LLC.

The business produces raw honey along with all natural moisturizing creams and lip balms. They have about 260 colonies of honey bees.

The business sells to local stores like Wegman’s and Giant Eagle. The owner said he enjoys coming to local fairs and educating people about bees and helping new beekeepers get started.

“They’re like the only insect on the face of the Earth that makes surplus food that humans take and need. Honeybees are phenomenal hoarders and on a good year they will make two or three times more honey than they will ever consume in a winter,” Odom said.

The Waterford Fair wraps up Saturday.