The Waterford community has been enjoying The Duran’s Down Home Days throughout the weekend and enjoying the crafts and sights at the fairgrounds.

At the Down Home Days, our very own Tom Atkins and Matt Mathias took part in judging the Cast Iron Chef challenge on Saturday.

Participants were to make a dish in cast iron over an open fire using a secret ingredient announced that same day.

Tom and Matt were eating healthy yesterday with the secret ingredient for their session being broccoli.

The winner took home a trophy to mark their cooking prowess as well as a $2,000 reward.