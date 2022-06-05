The Waterford community held a paint party on Saturday for anyone looking for something fun to do.

The event was sponsored by the Waterford Boro “We Can” Association and welcomed people of all ages.

Little to no experience with a paintbrush was needed in order to participate.

The mural was painted in multiple different sections. There will also be another painting session on June 15.

The head project artist gave a description of the process for the painting.

“Everybody here will be doing an underpainting and then the artist will take that and put another layer of paint on top, which is more true to life color. The underpainting will bleed through and create much more depth and so it’ll look really cool,” said Ralph Bacon, Head Project Artist.

Upon it’s completion, the mural will be placed on the side of the Waterford Boro Building.