The Waterford community is gearing up for the 86th annual Waterford Community Fair.

The fair traditionally starts on Labor Day, but organizers have spent plenty of time preparing the fairgrounds for the big day. Earlier Sunday afternoon, organizers accepted exhibit entries for both the home show, as well as livestock.

The president of the Waterford Fair said the fair board has made several improvements to the grounds for this year.

“We have invested not only money in the cafe, but have invested another 10 thousand dollars in LED lights in the commercial buildings back there and we revamped the sheep barns, so they have all new steel pens down there too. We continue to invest in our asset and the community’s asset here,” said John Burawa, president of the Waterford Community Fair.

Burawa also said they’re expecting 700-800 entries this year, and throughout the day had averaged almost 200 entries an hour.