Monday was the opening day of the annual Waterford Community Fair. This fair is also celebrating its 85th year.

We took a trip down to the fairgrounds for a first-hand look at all of the fun.

It certainly was not the ideal weather for guests at the fair on opening day, but that did not stop them from coming out in full force.

Over 200 volunteers came together to get the Waterford Community Fair up and running this year.

There are activities for everyone to enjoy, and organizers told us that this fair is tailored to children.

A lot has changed in the fair’s 85 year history.

“It’s a constant change. It evolves constantly. We had dirt paths where we have blacktop. It wasn’t all that long ago when we were in downtown Waterford and then we bought property out here,” said Rob Papesch, Vice President of Waterford Community Fair.

The organizer said that he’s proud of how family orientated the fair is and that there is no alcohol involved.

Beyond fair food, games, and rides, the 4H Competition makes up a huge portion of the guests.

We spoke with someone involved in the 4H and they shared with us what it takes to raise a steer.

This steer is Padme, and Logan here has been raising her since last October. It can be challenging, but very rewarding in the end.

Logan began competing in the 4H in memory of his late uncle, who inspired him to get involved at a young age.

“It’s a lot of work. Not to scare anybody off, but it does teach you a lot of life lessons that in the long run are good to have in your life. With it being a lot of work, it’s taught me to push through hard times, go through adversity, and most importantly it taught me that hard work actually always pays off,” said Logan Thorton, Active 4H Member.

Thursday will be the day when all of the animals raised by 4H competitors will go up for sale.

On Wednesday, some elementary school students from Waterford will get to tour the fairgrounds in the morning.