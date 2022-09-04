Monday is not only Labor Day but also the start of the 85th annual Waterford Community Fair.

Set-up, including food, rides and fair entries took place Sunday at the fairgrounds.

Waterford Community Fair kicks off Monday morning at 9 a.m. with a horse show, and the midway opens at 2 p.m.

John Burawa, the fair’s president, said the community is key in making this fair happen year after year.

“The 15 directors are strictly fiduciary. There are 150 to 200 volunteers here from everything to the homeshow buildings to the animals. It takes a lot of effort by a lot of people to pull it off,” said John Burawa, president of the Waterford Community Fair.

The cost is four dollars per person, and the fair ends on Saturday.