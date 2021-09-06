Waterford Community Fair returns

The Waterford Community Fair kicked off on September 6th after being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The fair continues through the week and includes a full list of events.

There are less vendors than usual, but not as many vacancies as originally anticipated.

The president of the Waterford Fair said the whole community is excited the fair is back.

“Everybody that’s here, whether it’s french fry guy or taffy or whoever they’re all saying you’re going to have a big week because I think people are kind of anxious to get out you know to experience something enjoyable, you know,” said John Burawa, President of Waterford Community Fair.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists