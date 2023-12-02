The entire town of Waterford gathered for special holiday events this weekend! The Fort LeBoeuf Historical Society is holding Colonial Christmas through Sunday.

Whoville is the theme and community members can get photos with the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who and enjoy the Winterland Tree Festival, sugar plum fairy cottage and more.

One member of the society said that downtown Waterford is filled with holiday activities for the whole family.

“It’s nice to see people in our small town. Our town was very poverty, our shops were closing and now all the storefronts are full and it’s so nice to see people back in town again. It’s a fun event,” said Judy Nelson, member of the Fort LeBoeuf Historical Society.

If you missed it, Colonial Christmas will also take place Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.