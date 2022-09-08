It was an evening to showcase up-and-coming farmers, and the job they’ve done raising their livestock.

The Youth 4-H and Future Farmers of America livestock auction took place at the Waterford Fair Thursday night.

Considered one of the featured events at the fair, the auction is the final step in raising and selling their animals.

Bidders took turns bidding on all manner of stock, from goats to lambs to pigs and steer, to choose from at the sale. Two exhibitors spoke to us about the experience.

“It allows 4-Hers to come out and show people how they work with their animals and how they can sell them,” said Casey Lynn Costello, exhibitor.

“It’s amazing. It’s awesome to see everyone come out. Everyone that you know, people you don’t know, everyone gets together and works hard to spend money on the animals that you worked so hard on,” said Tony Carpinello, exhibitor.

The Waterford Community Fair runs through Saturday.