Waterford Fair set to open tomorrow

The Waterford Community Fair has been going strong for more than 80 years and tomorrow marks the 82nd year for the fair.

More than 17 rides will be available with more than 60 vendors on the grounds. Today, kids were bringing in their animals for the big 4-H show taking place later this week on Thursday.

“They come for the comradery,” said John Burawa, President of the fair. “They see their neighbors, cousins, siblings. It’s truly a community gathering.”

The first event taking place tomorrow will be the horse show starting at 9:00am

