(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A two-vehicle crash in rural Erie County sent one driver to the hospital and has left another driver facing DUI charges.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police news release, the crash happened at 5:09 p.m. on April 8 at the 1000 block of Old State Road in Waterford Township.

A 36-year-old male driver was driving westbound on Old State Road when he crossed the center double yellow line and entered into the eastbound lane. According to PSP, the driver of that vehicle (a 2022 GMC Sierra) struck a 2013 Dodge Journey nearly head on. The Dodge was struck “on its 11 o’clock,” the news release said.

Upon impact, the driver of the Dodge lost control and crossed the westbound lane and left the road on the north side of the roadway before finally coming to rest facing northeast. The driver of that vehicle, a 21-year-old female, was entrapped after the accident. She was later “extricated by non-mechanical means.” She had sustained an arm injury and was transported to St. Vincent Hospital.

The driver of the GMC continued driving, turned left on Swailes Road and then lost control of the vehicle.

PSP alleges the uninjured GMC driver then fled the scene on foot. He was later located and arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence.