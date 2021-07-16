Waterford Heritage Days taking place this weekend

Waterford welcomes back their “heritage days” festival this weekend.

The events starts today beginning at 3 p.m. It takes place in downtown Waterford and features food, crafts, live music, demonstrations, re-enactors, and much more.

The event, like so many others, was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

But, organizers expect this year’s event to be better than ever, with thousands of visitors from around the region checking out the event.

The festivities run from 3-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday, and 10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday.

