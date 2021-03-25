Waterford home damaged by fire

Multiple fire companies responded to a fire Thursday afternoon that damaged a home just south of Plank Rd. in Waterford.

Multiple fire companies from Waterford, Mill Village, Edinboro, Union City and Perry Highway respond to a house fire in the 12000 block of McGahen Hill Road.

Initial calls were for a brush fire that spread to the house, but those details are not confirmed at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest with Jet 24, Fox 66, YourErie.com and the YourErie 2Go App.

