Waterford home damaged by fire

Multiple fire companies from Waterford, Mill Village, Edinboro, Union City and Perry Highway respond to a house fire in the 12000 block of McGahen Hill Road.

Initial calls were for a brush fire that spread to the house, but those details are not confirmed at this time.

