Waterford home destroyed by fire

Waterford (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A home in Waterford has been destroyed by fire.

Several fire departments responded to calls for a house fire around 9:30 a.m. Monday in the 5000 block of Clemens Road in Waterford.

The fire reportedly spread to a nearby car.

One person was reportedly inside at the time of the fire and was able to get out with his dog safely. He was taken to the hospital via ambulance.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The man’s daughter-in-law said everything is a total loss, but she’s thankful he and the dog got out safely.

A neighbor also told us the house was a generation farm house with the homeowner’s kids living on the land nearby.