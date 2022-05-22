Waterford hosted its second annual “Spring Fling” on Saturday afternoon as families in the community gathered at Waterford Elementary School for several activities.

The event originally planned to be in the Gazebo Park but weather changed these plans.

There were many different spring activities for children in the area to participate in including bird feeder building, gnome making, rock painting, cookie decorating, face painting, therapy dogs and how to grow pumpkins from their seeds.

The students in attendance could feel that summer was in the air.

“I think they just have a great day. Lot’s of different fun activities. The weather is well, supposed to be starting to warm up and so it’s really that summer is coming and that excitement is in the air, and I think they’re just enjoying seeing people that they go to school with,” said Kate Stebick, Kiwanis Club Member/Organizer.

The Kiwanis Club also hosted a pumpkin painting event in the fall and a snowman building competition in the winter.