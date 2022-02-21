Waterford house deemed total loss following morning fire

A Waterford home was destroyed by a morning fire.

The wind played a big role in this fire, causing it to spread quickly to the entire house.

The fire broke out just before 9:30 a.m. Monday on Clemens Road in Waterford. It is believed to have started from an old wood stove.

Flames shot out of the roof of the Waterford home on Clemens Road. The windy day accelerated the fire to the entire house.

“On arrival, the back part of the house was well involved in the fire. The wind was pushing the fire towards the road away from the barn,” said Don Erbin Jr, Kuhl Hose Fire Chief.

The 90-year-old home owner was in the house when the fire began.

“We believe it may have started in the back room of an old wood stove. He attempted to put out the fire. Someone driving by saw smoke and called 911, and another gentleman was driving by and pulled him from the house,” said Erbin.

In total, 11 fire departments from Erie and Chautauqua County were called in for additional man power and to help fill tankers from a nearby pond on West Greene Road at the Chapman Farm.

“When we called for extra manpower, just the initial crews needed to have a break after a certain time. You can only work so long in that kind of condition to call for extra manpower. A lot of crews that are here are just here hauling water. We are hauling water from the pond about two miles away,” said Erbin.

The house was a complete loss. The elderly man was taken to a local hospital by ambulance for smoke inhalation. The fire chief said the man was released shortly after arriving.