Waterford house destroyed by fire

Waterford (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A home in Waterford has been destroyed by fire.

Several fire departments responded to calls for a house fire around 9:30 a.m. Monday in the 5000 block of Clemens Road in Waterford.

The reportedly fire spread to a nearby car.

According to a neighbor, one person was reportedly inside at the time of the fire and was able to get out with his dog safely.

We have a crew currently on the scene and will continue to update you with more as it develops.