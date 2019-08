State Police arrested a Waterford man and charged him with the rape and sexual assault of an Erie woman over a five day period.

Police charged 44-year-old David Gehrlein of Waterford. The victim is listed in police records as a 41-year-old woman.

Charges include rape, strangulation, and unlawful restraint for the repeated attacks that police said happened from August 20 through August 24.

Bail is set at $100,000.