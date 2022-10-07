(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Waterford man has died following an Oct. 6 traffic accident in Crawford County.

At about 7:31 p.m., the Pennsylvania State Police was dispatched to a crash at the 19,000 block of State Highway 8 in Athens Township.

According to a PSP report, the driver of a Honda Pilot was driving southbound when she crossed the yellow center line into the path of a Honda Civic. The vehicles collided. The Honda Civic ended up in a field.

The driver of the Pilot, a 40-year-old Erie woman, was life-flighted to UPMC Hamot for suspected serious injuries.

The driver of the Civic, a 54-year-old Waterford man, also was life-flighted to UPMC Hamot but ultimately was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Both lanes of the highway were closed for about 6 hours. PSP-Corry, PSP-Erie and Spartansburg Fire and EMS responded to the accident. PSP is asking anybody who witnessed the crash to call Trooper Kirwin of PSP-Corry at (814) 663-2043.