(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Waterford man has died following an Oct. 6 traffic accident in Crawford County.
At about 7:31 p.m., the Pennsylvania State Police was dispatched to a crash at the 19,000 block of State Highway 8 in Athens Township.
According to a PSP report, the driver of a Honda Pilot was driving southbound when she crossed the yellow center line into the path of a Honda Civic. The vehicles collided. The Honda Civic ended up in a field.
The driver of the Pilot, a 40-year-old Erie woman, was life-flighted to UPMC Hamot for suspected serious injuries.
The driver of the Civic, a 54-year-old Waterford man, also was life-flighted to UPMC Hamot but ultimately was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Both lanes of the highway were closed for about 6 hours. PSP-Corry, PSP-Erie and Spartansburg Fire and EMS responded to the accident. PSP is asking anybody who witnessed the crash to call Trooper Kirwin of PSP-Corry at (814) 663-2043.