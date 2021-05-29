Waterford resident celebrates her 100th birthday

Mayor Joe Schember appeared at one woman’s 100th birthday celebration in Waterford.

Pauline Rutkowski celebrated her 100th birthday with friends and family.

Rutkowski said that she has built her life in Erie while having five children, fifteen grandchildren, twenty five great grandchildren and twenty nine great great grandchildren.

She said that movement is the key.

Rutkowski said that she grew up on a farm in Edinboro and moved to Erie when she was sixteen to start working.

“It’s amazing to see how many of them there are and they all seem to visit me at one time or another, and I was born in a coal mining town in Ralph, PA, and we moved to a little farm in Edinboro when I was five years old,” said Pauline Rutkowski, Celebrating Her 100th Birthday.

Mayor Schember declared May 29th, 2021 Pauline Rutkowski Day in the City of Erie.