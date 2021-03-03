Waterford residents react to visit from First Lady Jill Biden

The arrival of the First Lady Jill Biden is catching some Waterford residents by surprise.

Some residents expressed they hope Biden helps safely bring back all students to the classroom.

The First Lady of the United States Dr. Jill Biden made a visit to Waterford. The first time in the county since the eve of the Presidential Election.

“I think it’s a good deal. We’ll see what she has to say,” said Raymond Majarik, Waterford Resident.

Jim Wertz, the chairman of the Erie County Democratic Party said that Dr. Biden is talking with Fort Leboeuf parents and teachers about how to safely reopen schools during the pandemic.

Tim Laflamme, President of the Waterford Borough said it is a great honor to have the first lady in town.

“Their presence here from the White House provides us the opportunity to showcase what we feel is one of the best public school systems in the state and personal to support it. It further provides the team the opportunity to share the challenges all schools are facing,” said

Some Waterford residents said that they are shocked about the first lady’s decision on where to visit.

“I found it odd that she chose Waterford. I mean she chose it because it’s a small town and she wants to show that she supports a small town,” said Kevin Bunnell, Waterford Resident.

Other residents said that they appreciate the first lady’s support in the school district and educators handling the pandemic.

“I think it’s an honor for the Fort Leboeuf School District that we’ve done a great job during COVID getting kids back to school and hybrid education,” said Valerie Rose, Waterford Resident.