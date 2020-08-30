Waterford residents voice concerns over issues with mail

Some residents over in Waterford are having issues with their mail.

In recent weeks, two mail sorting machines at the post office in Erie have been unplugged and unused.

One resident in Waterford said that she and her neighbors have experienced delays in receiving and delivering mail.

It’s unclear if these delays are related to the unplugged mail sorting machines, but either way the residents are speaking out.

“A first class package to him on the fifth of August and he received it on the 14th of August. I could have walked that package to him. Now I am sure there is a lot of people that are having problems and they need to speak up. The post office is a service,” said Delores Tasiecznik, Waterford Resident.

Residents are frustrated about the mail delay and say that the post office is a service provided to every American and something needs to be changed.