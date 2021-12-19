Waterford United Methodist Church holds live nativity scene

A special Christmas time tradition continued in Waterford Saturday night.

On December 18th, the Waterford United Methodist Church hosted their live nativity at the park.

This is a tradition that has been going on for nearly 50 years.

People had the opportunity to sign up and take part in this tradition. The characters included one of the wise men, Mary, Joseph, the shepherds, or the beloved angels.

The nativity also included a love donkey and a great dane.

Many people were able to stop their cars and get out to view the live scene.

“I have heard of stories in the past years where people were came up and were being so moved by this scene that they come and adore Jesus like so long ago, so that is special too,” said Pastor Victoria R. Heath of Asbury United Methodist Church.

Pastor Torri said that last night about 75 people showed up to the live nativity.