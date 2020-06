A 25-year-old Waterford woman has been sentenced 27 to 55 months in jail for two separate DUI incidents that included one fatality.

25-year-old Tiffany Burkett plead guilty to homicide by motor vehicle, aggravated assault and two separate DUI charges.

The majority of the charges stem from a Haskel Hill Road crash that took the life of 33-year-old Adam Fetzner on June 2nd.