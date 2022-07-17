The Waterford Heritage Days wrapped up Sunday evening as local vendors packed up their goods following a successful weekend.

The Heritage Days were a huge success in Waterford once again. Now that it’s concluded, small businesses spoke to us about how much they value the community’s support at events like these.

On Sunday morning, the community gathered in Waterford near the gazebo to celebrate a Sunday mass. Over the past few days, the festival space has been utilized for all sorts of events and activities, with this being the latest.

Surrounding the service were local vendors and craftsman alike selling products that they’ve created from scratch.

One popular business was Hogs and Honey LLC, who was just one of many in attendance that shared their unique, locally made goods with the community.

“We run about 240 bee hives and we have a barn full of pigs. We extract our honey, we take our wax and clean it and make our lip balm and hand/body cream,” said Sheryl Odom, owner of Hogs and Honey LLC.

Another business that has been attending the Heritage Day’s for 12 years now is Little Creek Maple Syrup, who shared with us what has changed with the festival in that time.

“The crowds that come in. We’re getting a lot of younger people. A lot of people that are repeat customers that come back and just look for us. It’s been really nice, the people are really good,” said Tom Torrance, owner of Little Creek Maple Syrup.

On the final day of the festival, local vendors shared with us why it’s important for the community to shop local.

“You get a lot of homemade, you know the artisans come out and display all of their crafts. It’s really nice to see that kind of workmanship still going on instead of buying from different countries and slapping different labels on it. There are people out here that put a lot of time and effort into making things,” added Torrance.

“We have a great community, people do support local. We’ve had people here from Ohio, different places, even in other states and stuff that are coming in and supporting us as a local small business,” said Odom.

The festival served as a great way to bring the community together not only for small businesses, but also local causes that need help with fundraising.