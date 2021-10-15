Waterford’s ‘Pumpkin Party in the Park’ this Saturday

A close up of daughter and father hand who pulls seeds and fibrous material from a pumpkin before carving for Halloween. Prepares a jack-o-lantern. Decoration for party. Happy family. Little helper. Top view.

WATERFORD — Whether they are traditional, sports-themed, spooky or a specific character, pumpkins will carved this weekend in Waterford.

On Saturday, the Kiwanis Club of Fort LeBoeuf will host the first-ever “Pumpkin Party.”

The “Party” is a pumpkin painting contest for all children from the Fort LeBoeuf School District who have registered for the event.

Only a few spaces are left, but any student from Ft. LeBoeuf who wants to preregister must do so HERE.

The Kiwanis Club also hosted two other children’s events this year with the Snowman Building Contest in January and the Spring Fling in May.

The “Pumpkin Party” will be at the Stancliff Hose Company on Saturday from 1-2:30 p.m.

