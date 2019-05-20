Waterworks Park petition to cut 400 trees in Girard

Girard Waterworks Boro Park will be the center piece of attention at a council meeting.

This is after a petition to cut 400 trees out of the park.

A petition created by Diane Esser on Change.org requests the Girard Borough Council to reconsider the the high grade cut of trees.

Diane Esser tells us, “Really taking care of what trees are being taken out and leaving the best trees that don’t need to be taken out. You don’t want to cut high grade trees. You want to cut what leads to the future sustainability for that park.”

Many community members are questioning the petition. The meeting will give a chance for the public to voice their opinions and thoughts regarding the issue.