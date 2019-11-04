Watson-Curtze Mansion prepares for the Holiday season

Tis’ the season! It’s time to get in the Christmas Spirit.

The Watson-Curtze Mansion in downtown Erie is getting dressing up for the upcoming holiday season.

The Northwest Association of Allied Florists is already hard at work preparing the mansion for the Erie Philharmonic tour of homes. Florists there are decorating trees, staircases and the ballroom to prepare for the event. The Wood-Morrison house is also competing its final touches for the tour of homes.

“I think it’s always the curiosity to see because every year it’s different. I think people like to come and see what’s new and it’s become a tradition around Christmas.” said Gary Maas of the Northwest Pennsylvania Association of Allied Florists.

The Holiday Tour of Homes begins next Saturday from 11:00am until 4:00pm