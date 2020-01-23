Wattsburg Area Elementary Center awarded distinguished school award

One area school is being honored for its academic excellence.

The Wattsburg Area Elementary Center was awarded a Title 1 distinguished school award for the 2019-2020 school year. Each year, the division of federal programs honors the top performing Title 1 schools in the state. To win this award, the school had to be in the top five percent in achievement in the two most recently completed academic years.

“It just kind of says that we are on the right,” said Hillary Barboni, principal of Wattsburg Area Elementary Center. “We have been, and all the hard work is finally being recognized and I just am really proud of the staff and really proud of the students.”

The school won the same award last school year. There are over 900 title one schools in the state. The Wattsburg Area Elementary Center is one of about 100 schools to win the award.