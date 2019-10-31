Wattsburg area tax payers took part in a write in campaign

A group of upset Wattsburg area tax payers mounted a write in campaign after Wattsburg area school board voted yes on a 3 million dollar artificial turf improvement project. Those improvements passed with a preliminary vote of 7 to 2.

“My goodness these kids have a lot do they need it? No I don’t think they need the field,” said tax payer Pattie Demichele.

The goal is to keep Jeremy Bloeser, Amanda Farrel and Shawn Matson’s name on the ballot and add two write in names. After the vote the two write in names are Tara Pound and Steven O’Donnell. Next Tuesday these tax payers will be at every polling station handing out ballots.