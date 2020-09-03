Wattsburg Fair hosts drive-thru food fair event

Like many events, the traditional festivities planned this summer at the Wattsburg Fairgrounds have been cancelled.

While there are no rides or games this year, there is plenty of food available at their Fair Food Drive-Thru. From specialty candied apples and funnel cakes, to the famous “Garbage Fries” and lemonade, there is something there for everyone.

The gates opened at 4:00 p.m. today and will remain open at 9:00 p.m.

Friday hours are also 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Then, on Saturday and Sunday, the event runs from noon until 9:00 p.m.

All items are “To Go” and admission is free.