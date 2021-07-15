Wattsburg Fairgrounds to host first annual Great Lakes Jeep Jam this weekend

For any Jeep fanatics, this event is for you.

Happening this weekend, the first annual Great Lakes Jeep Jam is taking place at the Wattsburg Fairgrounds.

There are obstacle courses, trail rides and a mud pit that is a huge hit with Jeep owners.

The director of the Great Lake Jeep Jam says this event has grown much larger than he expected.

“Three weeks ago, we only had three vendors that were going to come. Now we have 48 and a lot of them are actually national vendors that travel all over the United States here from Texas, Oregon, Virginia, Utah, from all over the United States.” said Preston Devenney.

Money is being raised at Jeep Jam for Mission 22, a veteran organization bringing awareness to Veteran suicide and the Erie Humane Society.

To learn more about this year’s Great Lakes Jeep Jam, click here for all the details!

