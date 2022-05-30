Community members across Pennsylvania are celebrating Memorial Day with parades, including those locally in Fairview and Wattsburg.

Fairview Parade

The parade lined up Monday morning at Holy Cross Church on West Ridge Road, marching west to Maple Street.

On Monday, May 30, hundreds of spectators honored those who have served our country. Fairview High School ROTC carried the colors in the parade.

One Vietnam veteran said it’s great to see community members honoring those who served.

“It’s wonderful to see the patriotism in our country nowadays, it wasn’t that way back in the 70s, it was pretty well split because of the war. It’s nice now to see that the country is coming around to the patriotic way of doing things. We need to come together, veterans and others, and enjoy this beautiful country we have,” said Arthur Freitas, Vietnam War Veteran.

Wattsburg Parade

Onlookers lined the roads on Main Street in Wattsburg Monday morning for the annual Memorial Day parade.

The parade began at 10 a.m. Monday, May 30, and consisted of music from the Wattsburg High School marching band, a sea of tractors, the fire department, and more.

People that attended the parade came from various communities to take part in the festivities and to honor those that gave the ultimate sacrifice.

A resident that attends the parade frequently tell us what it means to her and why the holiday is important.

“My father was in the service too, overseas, and I’ve had a lot of friends that have lost loved ones overseas. It means a lot to me, because Memorial Day is for the ones that served,” said Mary Kay Kleszczowski, parade attendee.

Mary Kay also said attending the parade is a way to support the community and farmers in the area.