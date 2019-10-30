Wattsburg group mounts write-in campaign for school board members in favor of sports complex improvements

A group of upset Wattsburg area taxpayers are mounting a write-in campaign hoping to throw out school board members who support 3 million dollars in improvements to Seneca High School’s sports complex.

The group claims that board members are not taking their concerns seriously, that the improvements are not needed at a time when some sports are seeing declining enrollment.

Those improvements, which passed a preliminary vote of 7 to 2 this week, include renovations at the baseball and football fields, including artificial turf.

The taxpayers are planning to meet at 7:15 p.m. at the Green Township Municipal Building.

